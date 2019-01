Stockings 4 Seniors, co-founded by (from left) Stacey Noble Loveland and Laura Robinson, once again helped Madison County senior citizens during the Christmas season. Blessed by the generosity of so many, the program was able to provide gift cards to Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River, Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, and Cornerstone Church in Bethalto, all of which have programs helping seniors.

