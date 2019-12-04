Getting snippy for a good cause

× Expand SNIP Alliance Executive Director Amy Miller

SNIP Alliance, known in Madison County for providing low-cost spay-neuter services, has brought a new leader on board.

Amy Miller, an animal lover since childhood, has enthusiastically accepted the position of executive director. Born in West Frankfort, Ill., and raised in Marion, Miller has been a Riverbend resident for 18 years.

“I have always been an animal lover and magnet,” Miller said “I have been rescuing animals since I can remember: cats, dogs, horses, turtles, fish, frogs.”

Miller credits her father with contributing to her interest in animals.

“My dad was a horse trainer, so my childhood friends were animals since we lived so far out in the country,” she said. “He taught me a deep sense of empathy for animals.”

What most interested her in the SNIP Alliance position was the opportunity to be of service to pets and their families.

“My current position seemed to be the perfect way to help both people and animals,” she said. “Pet health and keeping the pet population under control through spay-neuter services was a huge draw for me. I also wanted to do something locally for my own community.”

The organization’s low-cost spay-neuter services have contributed to the reduction of pet overpopulation. The organization also has a pet food pantry for families that demonstrate financial need.

“Those who qualify can receive assistance,” she said. “The philosophy is that if we can help meet basic needs, the pet owner has less reason to take their pet to a shelter or to Madison County Animal Care and Control.”

Miller and her family are the owners of Mission Stables in Edwardsville, where they board horses.

Even on her days off, Miller enjoys spending her free time with animals, along with her family, which includes her husband and three adult children.

“I like to spend time with family, or go to my farm, and hang out with my dog, cats, goats, and horses,” she said. “I have a Belgian draft horse that I like to drive and a couple of miniature horses. One of them drives, but they’re both registered therapy horses, so we also go out and visit with people to make them happy.”

Along with her extensive work with animals throughout her life, Miller also brings an impressive resumé to the organization. She has 26 years of experience as an interpreter for the deaf and has 12 years of experience as a post-secondary instructor. She holds a master’s degree in mental health counseling, as well as a bachelor’s in workforce education and development.

As far as community events, SNIP Alliance has quite a bit on the roster.

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14, SNIP Alliance will offer portraits with Santa Paws at Tractor Supply in Alton, for any size donation. The organization also will offer low-cost vaccinations.

The organization will host Rock-N-Roll Bingo from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Moose Lodge in Edwardsville. Proceeds will allow the organization to continue providing services.

These are just a few upcoming benefits.

“We will have some changes for 2020 that will help solidify our presence in the area,” Miller said.

Another way to help pets and their families is by donating on the organization’s Facebook page or website.

