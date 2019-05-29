Give 30 mentoring program sees continued success

× Expand Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools Robert Daiber addresses the group of Give 30 volunteers at a luncheon to conclude the third year for the volunteer mentoring program.

Mentors from area Madison County businesses, churches, and civic organizations gathered for a luncheon Wednesday to conclude the third year for the volunteer mentoring program in middle and high schools.

Adults, twenty-years of age and older, volunteer thirty minutes a week to work with at-risk students.

“The program has grown to include sixty mentors this past year,” said Give 30 Coordinator Taylor Donohoo.

The mentors meet each week to discuss student issues that relate to school and social issues that the students may be encountering.

Regional Superintendent of Schools Robert Daiber began the program three years ago and is pleased with the outcomes and progress. Daiber thanked the mentors at the luncheon and said, “I am so grateful to all mentors who give of their time each week to help kids who just need someone to share their concerns. Kids need adults to listen to their issues. Some kids don’t have that in their home life and that is why Give 30 is so important.”

Stories shared by mentors included the struggles some students have being successful in school due to unfortunate home situations, issues at school with other students, and personal problems that developed for them as a result of truancy and academic failure. Each week mentors encourage youth to stay in school, do well on their homework, and think positive about their life.

The success of the program is measured one student at a time. Daiber indicated that he will continue to advocate for the Give 30 Mentor program because there are so many more students that need help. SIUE has become a new partner in the program helping to encourage older college students who are entering social related careers to get experience by mentoring youth.

Ongoing trainings are offered each month for interested volunteers. Anyone who would like to get involved with this program may find more information about it at the Regional Office of Education website www.roe41.org or contact Taylor Donohoo, the Give 30 coordinator, at 618-296-4448.