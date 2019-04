Good sports: Tennies & Ties event boosts Boys & Girls Club of Alton

photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz

Photo by Dan Cruz

WHO: Boys & Girls Club of Alton

WHAT: Tennies & Ties Sports-Themed Fundraiser

WHEN: April 18

WHERE: The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey

WHY: To raise money for the youth organization and provide community leaders an opportunity to connect with club members

