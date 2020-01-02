Grand old time

photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: New Year’s Eve Speakeasy

WHEN: Dec. 31

WHERE: The Grand Theatre, Alton

WHY: For the second year in a row, AltonWorks hosted a New Year’s Eve celebration in the old Grand Theatre on Market Street. Revelers bundled up and braved the cold, many in 1920s attire, as live music from the FarGone Brothers entertained the crowd. The Grand opened in December 1920 and at the time was the largest movie theater in the Alton area. After closing in 1977, it sat dormant for most of the ensuing decades until the 2018 purchase of the historic building by John Simmons, who plans to renovate and reopen the theater by the end of this year.

