Granite City Park District starts pickleball program

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Will Werner chases down a ball during a pickleball game at Wilson Park on Sept. 4.

Several months ago, Pat Ryan had no idea what pickleball was.

Now, it's one of his favorite sports.

"I'm totally hooked now," the Granite City resident said.

Ryan is one of numerous people playing in Granite City’s new pickleball program. The Granite City Park District sponsors two games per week -- 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Sunday -- at Wilson Park.

Over the summer, the park district built six new pickleball courts. Ryan said the courts have caught attention from Granite City residents.

"People were driving by and slowing down and trying to figure out what this was," he said.

Now, Ryan is trying to get more people to play pickleball, which combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. He's part of the GC4L Pickleball Association, named after his park district softball team. GC4L stands for Granite City For Life.

"We're trying to bring awareness to the game, so I created the Facebook page," said Ryan, who also manages the Granite City Tribe select baseball and softball programs. "I wanted to try to promote when we're out here playing and try to continue to grow like the OMG (One More Game) Pickleball Club in Edwardsville has done."

Founded in the mid-1960s as a children's backyard game, pickleball is played with two solid wood paddles and perforated polymer ball, similar to a Wiffle Ball. The sport has become popular, getting a 650 percent increase in numbers over the last six years. There also are pickleball programs in Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and O'Fallon.

"It's a really fast-growing game across the country," Park District Director Dave Williams said.

Ryan first found out about pickleball after being invited by friend Will Werner to play at the YMCA in Edwardsville over the summer.

"The first time I went up to the Y, I was hooked," Ryan said.

Williams said he decided to start a pickleball program after getting numerous requests from residents over the last two years.

"We thought it was a great way to get more people out and more people learning a really cool game," he said.

Beth Ravanelli of Granite City was one of the first to pitch Williams the idea to bring a pickleball program to the Granite City area.

"I played a little bit at the Y in Edwardsville, and I took the beginning course and I learned the rules," Ravanelli said. "My husband and I had so much fun playing. We saw how it's growing so much. The courts were crowded. I talked to Dave Williams and he was so receptive. He looked around and I think he did some research. The park board put up beautiful courts. I just think they did a great job."

Williams said the program had a huge turnout Sept. 1.

"It's been really great considering we've been open for a couple of days," he said. "I think we had about 20 players on Sunday morning, whereas in the past, even if you're wanted on six tennis courts, you didn't have 20 people show up. I think we're one of the few exclusive pickleball courts in the area."

The director said he enjoyed the game after playing it for the first time Sept. 1.

"I don't think you need to be proficient at it fast, but you can have some fun at it fast," he said. "Within 15 minutes, I had a good concept of the game and felt like I was actually playing it."

Pickleball points

Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum created pickleball on Bainbridge Island, outside Seattle, in 1965.

The world’s first pickleball tournament happened in Tukwila, Wash., in 1976.

USAPA (USA Pickleball Association) was created in 1984.

By 1990, pickleball was being played in all 50 states.

Pickleball was named after one of the inventor's dogs, Pickle, who chased after the ball and hid with it in the bushes.

