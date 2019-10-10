Granite City residents help each other out after flooding

× Expand Granite City residents George Kirgan and Nick Cohan in their Shirlene Drive neighborhood

When George Kirgan had his Granite City home damaged from the severe flooding in August, neighbor Nick Cohan didn’t waste any time wanting to help out.

“He’s been there every step of the way, from helping me take the dry wall out to start putting insulation back in and starting putting the dry wall in,” Kirgan said. “Even when I’m not home, he’ll come over and help do stuff. He doesn’t want anything in return. He’s just a good neighbor.”

Kirgan and Cohan live next door to each other on Shirlene Drive. They’ve been neighbors for two years.

“George is a good man,” Cohan said. “He has helped me more than once. We have bonded closer as neighbors.”

More than nine inches of rain hit Granite City on Aug. 12, causing severe flooding and damage to many streets, including Shirlene Drive.

“It was like a river,” Kirgan said. “My house got a lot of it because of the slope of my driveway. That slope ruined everything down there. We blocked the driveways so water wouldn’t get in. We had to water pump it out. It was a mess.”

Kirgan’s house on 2220 Shirlene had three feet of water, causing damage to his basement.

“He was very emotional,” said Cohan, who lives at 2210 Shirlene. “My house didn’t get near what he got.”

A week later, Cohan started working on Kirgan’s house.

“I bought some extra pumps,” Cohan said. “We started pumping it out. He and his wife built a dam across their driveway to keep the water out and I helped a little on that. But when they got the dam built, I bought some pumps and started pumping it out. After it got dry the next day, we got fans put in there. I started cutting all the dry wall out from three feet down and tore all of the stuff out.”

Later, Kirgan helped fixed Cohan’s home, which had only a couple of inches.

“George is a whole lot stronger and a lot younger,” the 65-year-old Cohan said. “He carried most of the stuff out. So it was basically neighbor helping neighbor. Over the last year or so, my wife has been sick and he tries to come over and help my wife out. He’s always on call for me, too.”

Cohan received a plaque from Kirgan after spending more than a month fixing Kirgan’s home. Kirgan said even though his home is not yet completely fixed, he’s proud of Cohan’s efforts.

“He’s an epitome of what Granite City is all about,” Kirgan said. “He deserves positive praise for what he’s done. He doesn’t ask for anything. He won’t take money. He doesn’t ask for praise or anything. He does it because he feels it’s the right thing to do. If more people did things like that, we would have a happier place to live.”

Neighborly notes

George Kirgan

A 2000 Granite City High School graduate

Finished with a school-record 177 victories and two-time state placewinner with the GCHS wrestling team

Coached the GCHS wrestling team for six seasons and won 102 matches

Nick Cohan

Works part time as a custodian for Nameoki Township

Born and raised in Madison

Has lived at current residence since 2003

