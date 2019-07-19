Heart of a leader: Friends, colleagues remember Cindy Gavilsky

Gavilsky

For most of her life, Cindy Gavilsky was an integral part of the Granite City community.

She worked 34 years at Coordinated Youth and Human Services and served on numerous organizations, such as the Rotary Club, the Granite City Area Community Foundation and the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame. She also established the Billie’s Kids Christmas celebration — named after her mother — for families in need.

“The thing about Cindy is that she was really dedicated to everything she put her hands into,” Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer said. “She was an inspiration to everybody.”

Gavilsky passed away July 11 at age 64. She is survived by husband, Lawrence; father, Paul Schuler; three children and six siblings. A memorial Mass was scheduled for July 20 at St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Gavilsky had worked as executive director for CYHS, which provides programs, facilities and services to meet the needs of youths and their families in the Granite City area and the rest of Madison County.

“She was tireless in all of her ventures, whether it would be Coordinated Youth, which she took from one building to a full school out in the port district, and that was all under her leadership,” Hagnauer said. “Everything she did accepted people, and she was professional and tireless about all of it. She threw her whole self into the Rotary, of which she was the chairperson, and reached everybody out in the community through the Rotary. She is somebody that we won’t be able to replace.”

Gavilsky graduated from Granite City High School in 1973. She went on to graduate with a master’s degree in alternative and special education at Western Illinois University. She also had master’s degrees in counseling and education administration.

While she was in graduate school, she helped a mentor write a grant for Coordinated Youth, which helped land her a job at CYHS in January 1986.

“They asked me if I would apply to help them clean up the alternative education program and get it in good shape,” Gavilsky said in 2016. “I was like, ‘Sure. That was where my first masters was in. Heck, yeah, that sounds fun.’ I can do it at home because I was working at St. Louis at the time. The rest was history.”

During her tenure at CYHS, Gavilsky helped implement programs such as the golf scramble and the human milk depot. The golf scramble started in 2016 at Arlington Golf Course, making it the first fundraiser in CYHS’ history. Two years later, CYHS became Madison County’s first organization to have a human milk bank.

“I’ve known Cindy now for almost 30 years, and she’s been a marvelous leader in terms of developing services for families and kids regardless of their backgrounds,” CYHS board president Cullen L. Cullen said. “The services that she has provided both in the internal health care and education kind of reached out to the community. She’s always thinking about ways to provide opportunities for families who have, at times, hit rough spells. She has a huge heart.”

CYHS assistant director Bobbie Smith said she last saw Gavilsky on July 8.

“When I met with her, we had a great conversation,” Smith said. “She reminded me that my role at the agency is that I need to continue to connect with people and inspire them.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand Cindy Gavilsky (second from left, front row) poses with her Coordinated Youth and Human Services staff members.