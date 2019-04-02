High school students try their trebuchet skills at Lewis and Clark

× Expand Team Chunky Monkey of Jersey Community High School took first place in the trebuchet contest. They are Alexis Liles, Logan Cadell, Andrew Mortland and John Collins.

For the 12th consecutive year, Lewis and Clark Community College hosted its annual trebuchet competition at George C. Terry Riverbend Arena. The event featured 14 teams from five high schools. Team Chunky Monkey of Jersey Community High School took first place in the trebuchet competition, while the Wraeththu Nassites won the journaling competition.

Team Coleton Fields of Jersey Community High School landed in second place in the trebuchet contest, while team Payload of Edwardsville High School finished second in journaling. Team Big Red/Flame Nebulous of Incarnate Word Academy took third in both the trebuchet and journaling competitions.

More photos from the trebuchet competition can be found on the college's Flickr page.

