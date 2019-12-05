Holiday road

Photos by Tim Skinner

WHAT: 23rd annual Santa’s Holiday Avenue Parade 

WHEN: Nov. 23

WHERE: The parade began at the corner of 27th Street and Madison, ending at City Hall.

WHY: The city, in cooperation with Granite City High School, kicked off the holiday season with the parade, chili cook-off, and visit from Santa Claus. Also featured were food trucks, horse and pony rides, crafters and more. A weather-related light crowd didn’t dampen the spirits of faithful attendees showing their holiday spirit.

