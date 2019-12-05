Holiday road

photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner

Photos by Tim Skinner

WHAT: 23rd annual Santa’s Holiday Avenue Parade

WHEN: Nov. 23

WHERE: The parade began at the corner of 27th Street and Madison, ending at City Hall.

WHY: The city, in cooperation with Granite City High School, kicked off the holiday season with the parade, chili cook-off, and visit from Santa Claus. Also featured were food trucks, horse and pony rides, crafters and more. A weather-related light crowd didn’t dampen the spirits of faithful attendees showing their holiday spirit.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter