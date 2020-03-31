Homecoming royalty

Seniors Mathew Franklin and Ashtyn Wright were crowned 2020 homecoming king and queen Jan. 10 at Mississippi Valley Christian School’s homecoming basketball game. Franklin is the son of Craig and Carol Franklin of Shipman. Wright is the daughter of the Rev. David and Rebekah Wright of Cahokia. Other members of the homecoming court were Seth Auten, Rachel Gaworski, Leah Hayes, Timothy Vaughn, Mckinzie Wright and Peyton Wright. The participants are chosen by their peers and teachers based on school spirit, attitude toward the school, and both spiritual and social leadership. One young lady and one young man from the court representatives who best portray MVCS are voted on by students and staff and elected as the MVCS king and queen.

