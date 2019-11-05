Dr. Sara Hanahan was honored as a Hometown Star by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club in a ceremony Nov. 4 at Gentelin’s on Broadway in Alton. Hanahan joined Humbert Road Dentistry in 2017 and became a partner of Dr. Stacy Moody in January. She is an Alton native, graduating from Marquette Catholic High School and receiving her bachelor of science in molecular and cellular biology from the University of Illinois. The Hometown Star is awarded to individuals who return to Alton or Godfrey to pursue their careers. Hanahan is pictured with Alton-Godfrey Rotary President Tim Hinrichs (left) and club member John Hopkins, who initiated the Hometown Star Award in 2015.

