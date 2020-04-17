Hummingbird’s the word

× Expand Milan Zygmunt Milan - stock.adobe.com White-necked jacobin (Florisuga mellivora) is a large and attrac

The Nature Institute provides interesting factoids about hummingbirds and how one can get involved with helping them. Emily Ehley, environmental educator at the Godfrey organization for the past year, is passionate about what she does. She has a degree in environmental education and has more than six years of experience in the field.

She has plenty to say about these tiny and magnificent birds.

“Hummingbirds are small, nectar-feeding birds that are only found in the Americas,” she says. “While some other continents do have birds that drink nectar, hummingbirds are exclusive to the Western Hemisphere. Over 300 species of hummingbirds have been identified so far. Hummingbirds are the smallest of all birds and the only birds that can fly backward.”

These birds may be small but their impact is quite the opposite, thanks to their participation in pollination alongside bees, butterflies and insects.

“Unlike bees, hummingbirds do not use or collect pollen for any reason,” she says. “Pollen sticks to their feathers as they drink nectar and is then carried on to the other flowers they visit, resulting in pollination. It is estimated that 19 species of plants found in the eastern United States have co-evolved with hummingbirds.”

Their annual migration includes a 20-hour nonstop flight over the Gulf of Mexico, and they can eat an impressive amount of food for their size.

“A hummingbird eats about half of its body weight in sugar daily and can also consume hundreds of fruit flies a day,” Ehley says.

People can help our feathered friends thrive in a few ways. One is providing feeders for them. Feeders are important this time of year, when food sources can be scarce. But there are rules to follow.

“When making sugar syrup to put in a hummingbird feeder, use a 1:4 ratio of white sugar to water,” she says. “It is not necessary to add red food coloring, and in fact is discouraged. A red-colored feeder will attract them, even if the syrup is clear. It’s important to only use refined white sugar. Organic, natural, raw, and brown sugars contain dangerous levels of iron for a hummingbird. Be sure to change the mixture every four to five days, more frequently if temperatures are more than 90° F. If the liquid appears cloudy or you see mold, wash the feeder thoroughly right away.”

Planting flowers at your house is another great way to help. But there are certain types of flowers that hummingbirds prefer — red tube-shaped varieties and species that produce lots of nectar.

“There are many beautiful hummingbird-friendly native wildflowers to plant in Illinois,” Ehley says. “Some favorites include butterfly weed (Asclepsia tuberosa), columbine (Aquilegia canadensis), purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea), wild bergamot (Monarda fistula), cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis), and blazing star (Liatris spicata).”

However, you should not buy just any plant species, as some could have a negative impact on native plants. Species such as Amur honeysuckle (Lonicera maackii) and Japanese honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica) are invasive and do more harm than good.

“Seek out reputable native plant nurseries such as Prairie Moon,” she says. “Many of these plants are also grown right here in Godfrey at TNI’s greenhouse. The Nature Institute’s native plant sale is a perfect opportunity to locally source pollinator-friendly plants while supporting an organization you love. The plant sale typically takes place every year in late spring but may be affected by the current situation. Please follow our website or Facebook page for plant sale updates.”

A third method to remember is a “look, but don’t touch” policy when it comes to hummingbirds and their nests.

“They are marvels of engineering,” Ehley says. “The inside of the nests are lined with dandelion fluff for warmth and the outside is covered in lichen for camouflage. The whole thing is held together with spider silk.

“If you find a hummingbird nest, please do not disturb it, even if it’s empty. Nests are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. As with all wild things, please take only pictures. Drawings, paintings, and audio recordings are also encouraged.”

The last method Ehley recommends is monitoring, a way for the public to participate in scientific research. Participants collect data that can be used for scientific research.

“Check out Journey North and Audubon Hummingbirds @ Home to find out how you can observe hummingbirds for science,” Ehley says.

The Nature Institute is closed until further notice because of COVID-19 concerns, but to learn more interesting facts about nature, visit The Nature Institute’s website or Facebook page.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter