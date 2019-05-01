'Dedicated' Hyllas to be latest Circle of Care honorees

× Expand Photo by Jahara Davis Dave and Anita Hylla play some music with children at Riverbend Head Start.

Every spring, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services honors individuals from Madison County who exemplify what it means to care for the community in which they live, work and raise their families.

This year, Anita and David Hylla will be recognized as the agency’s Circle of Care honorees at the annual dinner on May 9 at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are $75 a person or $600 for a table of 8, and must be made by April 29. Sponsorships and donations are also available.

For more than 29 years, David Hylla, a Madison County judge, has served as president and on the Board of Directors for New Opportunities, a workshop and training facility for the developmentally challenged. For more than 10 years, Anita Hylla has focused her energy and time with youth educational and recreational activities. Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, St. Louis University Athletics, Southwestern Illinois College’s and Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees’ (SOAR) scholarship programs are among the organizations they have strengthened through their time, talent and treasure.

“From my viewpoint, I think judges need to be seen as part of the community, and it should be demonstrated that we’re regular people, we’re just like everybody else, that we have the same concerns and interests,” David Hylla said of his work with the organizations. “One of the big concerns that we have is for the betterment of our children. I think judges go into their profession because they are dedicated to public service, but it’s not only to be a judge that protects society by supporting the criminal justice system and getting dangerous criminals off the street or making sure that people resolve their disputes over property in a peaceful manner, but also the basic human interest of making sure our kids are well-educated and have a happy, healthy home environment, and things that people wouldn’t normally associate with the judiciary.”

“Judge David and Anita Hylla represent the very best spirit of the Circle of Care -- dedicated professionals who find time to give back to the community and family,” Riverbend Head Start board member John Hopkins said. “We are humbly proud to honor them this year.”

Hylla said one of the things he’s interested in with respect to the court system is restorative justice, which focuses on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community at large.

“When somebody breaks into (a) home and steals something, it’s more than a property right that’s been violated,” he said. “Kids talk to that homeowner and learn how that makes them feel, feel unsafe in their home, feel violated. Victims also have been found to find some peace in actually getting an apology from someone who may have stolen from them. When these people are brought together, it has more of an impact for both the victim and the perpetrator.”

As far as the award, Hylla said the recognition is “such an honor” coming from an organization like Riverbend Head Start.

“We’re no more deserving than probably everybody else that’s going to be in that room that evening,” he said. “I’m going to recognize people in my family and my wife’s family that have taught us to be caring people, and that’s something that starts at home. We both have siblings that have done so much for the community. It’s going to be a night where we talk about other people. It’ll be a good celebration of people caring for each other.”