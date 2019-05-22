Installed with style

Matt Webb (top) and Tom De Mond of Arrow Signs added a touch of brightness on a cloudy day to the new Happy Hour Barber Stop with a new sign for the front of the building. Owner Claudia Espinoza spent three months renovating the new space, which features an outdoor waiting area, classic video game, and large work area for cutting and styling. The shop, at 4619 N. Alby St., is open Tuesdays through Saturdays and on Mondays by appointment.

