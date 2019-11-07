Keeping the "artbeat" alive

photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: The second annual Jacoby Arts Center Art Gala

WHEN: Nov. 2

WHERE: The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey

WHY: The largest fundraiser of the year for JAC, the 2019 gala offered an evening of cocktails, dinner and entertainment for approximately 230 attendees, hosted by the evening’s emcee, KSDK meteorologist Scott Connell. Live entertainment included pianist Joey Arlene, Paul Herbert Pitts, Bankside Repertory Theatre and the Triple Threat Talent Group. The event also featured live and silent auctions and a small art exhibit. Altogether, the evening raised more than $100,000. Simmons Hanly Conroy was presenting sponsor, and attorney and firm founder John Simmons spoke at the event. The center is looking for anyone interested in joining next year’s volunteer planning committee. For more information, call (618) 462-5222.

