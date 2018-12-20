Keeping up with the Griswolds

Photos by Tim Skinner

Ten years ago, Ed and Becky Christ began their holiday decorating tradition with two candles on the front lawn of their Center Street home. Today, those two candles have grown into an elaborate yet tasteful light display that would make Clark Griswold green with envy. Ed sequenced his light display to coincide with music from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, playing on 93.3 FM. Beginning preparations months in advance, the couple begins the sequencing and installation of more than 10,000 lights to ensure the scene changes each year. Rather than taking donations, the family encourages guests to use that money to donate to a local charity. The display, on the 200 block of Center Street, continues nightly through New Year’s Day.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter