L&C student art show opens to large crowd

Lewis and Clark Community College’s 15th annual Student Art Exhibition opened April 12 to one of largest crowds ever seen at the event.

Out of 106 works in the exhibit, the prize for Best in Show ($250) went to Kaleigh Grace for her drawing “Timothee Chalamet.”

“I was completely taken aback by the award, but also elated,” Grace said. “I put a great deal of effort into my piece and to see that effort honored is incredibly rewarding.”

Second place ($125) went to Debra Welch for her photo “MOJO.” Amber Miller was awarded third place ($75) for her drawing, “The Raven.”

Three students — Emily Linn, Trevor Ayres and Michelle Seitzinger — earned honorable mentions ($50 Dick Blick gift cards) for their work. Jeanne Meyer earned a special recognition award.

The exhibition will be on display through April 26 in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery on the L&C Godfrey Campus.

For more information on the L&C art program, contact Program Coordinator Chris Brennan at (618) 468-4669 or visit lc.edu/program/AFAart/.

