A North Elementary student demonstrates how his leprechaun trap works as his classmates watch on March 15. Students in Heather Decker’s third-grade class designed “leprechaun traps” to lure and capture the Irish icon. The activity was a culminating event after a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) unit on simple machines. The ingenious students used a variety of “bait” to attract leprechauns, ranging from gold coins to chocolate.

