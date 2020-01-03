Living a fit life

The new year always brings resolutions, fads and boisterous verbal commitments to a healthier life. Mostly, those commitments peter out short of the ultimate goal: a fitter you.

Chad Campbell of Functional Fitness in Alton, Todd Laux of PRiDE Fitness in Wood River and Corey Waltz of Iron House CrossFit in Godfrey are local fitness trainers offering tips to help you stay the course to a new you in the new year.

“The important thing is to stick with it at the beginning of the year if you’re going to make it a goal,” Campbell said. “Most people don’t make it through the first month. It should be essential in everyone’s life if they want to live longer.”

Whether you’re starting from scratch or you’ve been working out and are trying to keep a system going, patience and commitment are key. Laux said so many people want to see fast results after years of a sedentary life.

“People quit too easily and get discouraged too easily,” Laux said. “Someone says, ‘The weight isn’t coming off fast enough.’ I’ll respond, ‘What did you weigh in high school?’ They say, ‘I weighed 150 and now I’m 235.’ I say, ‘Over how many years did you put that on?’ They respond, ‘I don’t know, 20 years.’ You’ve damaged yourself for 20-something years and you expect the changes to fall off in 3 months? It’s a slow, steady progress and it’s not fun. Results are fun, but the daily grind isn’t.”

So where do you start? It really depends on the person, but fitness and nutrition go hand in hand.

“It depends what the goal is,” Waltz said. “If they’ve got a broken-down body and live a sedentary lifestyle, I think getting moving is priority No. 1, but as far as weight loss and a fit, aesthetically pleasing body, it’s 70 percent nutrition and 30 percent exercise.

“I know times when I’ve fallen off the wagon and trying to get back on track, just getting moving on a daily basis is step No. 1 as for the exercise portion. From a nutritional standpoint, it’s getting back to whole foods and staying to the outside of the grocery store, staying away from packaged and processed foods.”

Laux said it’s about small steps. If you’re drinking 5 sodas a day, cut it to 4 one week, then 3 and so on. Start walking a little each day and up the distance each week. Patience and commitment are key and baby steps don’t overload the body and mind.

Another key is accountability.

“One of the biggest things is accountability,” Laux said. “People get on Facebook with gym check-ins, posting pictures of great nutritious meals, and then a month later those posts are gone. You know who says something to them? Nobody. Everyone is so encouraging, but no one is ever like, ‘What happened to those gym check-ins and pics of meat and vegetables?’ Find someone that makes you accountable, whether it’s a trainer or a friend. Accountability is huge.”

A healthier you is a slow process, so don’t get discouraged and keep your eye on the prize. It’s a transition in your life.

“You’ve basically got to make a change. If it’s not working out right now and it hasn’t worked out, it’s probably not going to now. I made a huge change. I don’t drink anymore, don’t go out, I don’t do anything. That’s part of getting old too, though,” Campbell said, chuckling.

“When the motivation leaves, you’ve got to replace it with discipline,” Waltz said. “You’re not always going to want to stay on track, but it’s got to be something you stay consistent with over a long period of time. You have to look at it as a lifestyle and what you’re trying to do for health and longevity, not just getting pounds off so you look good at the beach. You have to have a deeper understanding of what you’re looking for.”

Six solid tips

Nutrition

Movement

Patience

Consistency

Commitment

Accountability

