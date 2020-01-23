Living a fit life

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Guillermo Blanco of Lebanon does some lifting at Tank’s Training Facility on Jan.

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Julie Weidner of Granite City works out on the treadmill at American Family Fitness on Jan. 2.

Dawson’s Fitness & Boot Camp has added something new for 2020.

The training facility at 1815 Delmar Ave. started an eight-week transformation challenge on Jan. 4, which will help residents get into better shape to begin the new year.

The program, which ends Feb. 29, includes weight training, cardio kickboxing, spin classes, free custom meal plans, free in-body scans and unlimited bootcamps.

“That’s where we added new clients and we had 82 people sign up for the transformation challenge,” owner Mike Dawson said.

When a new year begins, people all over the country set goals to accomplish. One of them is committing to fitness.

Dawson, a 1989 Granite City graduate who opened his training facility in December 2014, has simple advice for people who plan to be healthier for 2020.

“Basically be consistent with diet and exercise and don’t be hard on yourself,” Dawson said. “Every day is a new day.”

Chris Janek, a 1996 Granite City graduate, has owned Tank’s Training Facility for 11 years at two locations. His facility moved to 1908 State St. in December 2014.

Janek said one of the best ways to get fit is staying committed to working out in the gym every day.

“If you come to the gym four times a week, that’s four hours and that’s not enough,” he said. “You have to do a lot of recovering methods on your own. You have to get good sleep and you have to eat right. It’s a 360, not just come in and spend 15 minutes here and a half-hour there, and it’s committing yourself. When you’re in the gym, you’re there to work. I drive by the local gyms and see people on the elliptical or the treadmill and kind of walking and talking. Get off of it, go home and chill and talk and watch TV. But when you’re in the gym, you give it 100 percent in effort and attitude in getting better. Don’t walk into the gym without a plan of attack.”

Lauren Songer, manager of American Family Fitness at 3670 State Route 111 in Pontoon Beach, said organization is a key in helping people get into shape.

“I think what you need to do is be organized and have a plan so that you do stay on track and you do stay consistent,” she said. “Consistency is key when it comes to nutrition and working out. I don’t think you have to come in here and kill yourself every time, but you need to stay consistent, make it challenging and listen to your body. As long as you’re organized, I think you’ll have a lot less chances of slipping off track or to fail.”

American Family Fitness, which has been open for business for 30 years, has numerous weight machines, treadmills and a racquetball court. It is owned by Ron Shafer.

