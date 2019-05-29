Local SAR chapter participates in wreath-laying ceremony

× Expand Sons of the American Revolution General George Rogers Clark Chapter president Robert Ridenour presented a wreath during the ceremony.

Members of the General George Rogers Clark Chapter recently participated in the wreath-laying ceremony celebrating the 240th anniversary of the capture of Fort Sackville. The event was held at George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Vincennes, Indiana on Saturday, May 25.

Chapter members who made the trip to honor the chapter namesake are Charles Dobias, Philip Bailey, Eric Reelitz, James DeGroff, and Robert Ridenour.

SAR chapters from around the country participated in the ceremony.

Rogers Clark, a surveyor and militia officer during the Revolutionary War, was the highest-ranking military officer on the northwestern frontier. He is best known for leading a small force of about 175 men across and through the freezing waters of Illinois country to capture the British-held Fort Sackville at Vincennes during February 1779. After two days of fighting, Gov. Hamilton and his 600 British and native American troops surrendered to Colonel Clark’s force.

For more information about the General George Rogers Clark Chapter, contact DeGroff at 618-667-8660 follow the chapter activities on its website, or look for them on Facebook at GGRC Chapter. The chapter serves the Illinois counties of Madison, Jersey, Macoupin, Bond, Greene, Calhoun and Montgomery.