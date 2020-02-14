Longtime AHS orchestra director earns statewide teaching award

× Expand Laura Plummer

Laura Plummer is a well-recognized and beloved face around Alton High School. Even after her classes end for the day, staff and students make sure to pop into her office to say hi. This week, they’ve also been congratulating her.

From Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, students and educators from all across the state descended on Peoria for the 2020 Illinois Music Education Conference.

“The Illinois Music Education Association exists to advocate for universal access to comprehensive music education; deliver exemplary professional development for educators; and provide outstanding musical experiences for all Illinois learners facilitated by licensed music educators,” the association’s website states.

While students practiced and performed for awards, their teachers were also honored. Plummer, the orchestra director at Alton High for 25 years, was awarded the Outstanding School Teacher Award.

“I was nominated by two really good friends of mine from the Chicago area for the Outstanding School Teacher award,” Plummer said.

She says she was flattered but didn’t expect to actually receive the award.

“There are so many phenomenal orchestra programs in Chicago, and they said they had the most applicants they’ve ever had — but I got it,” she explained, laughing. “I am so humbled and very honored because there are so many people with such powerful programs in the state.”

While honored by the recognition, what Plummer most wanted to talk about were her students.

“I want my students to appreciate music, be able to recognize intonation and watch an orchestra or band or choir intelligently, and be able to appreciate it,” she says. “Of course I want them to play well, but I want them to go out to find music and the arts wherever they go and just appreciate that, because that’s our humanity.”

Plummer realized early on that she wanted to teach music. She adored all her violin teachers, and speaks specifically about the director of an orchestra camp she attended while she was young.

“I wanted to be just like him,” she said. “He was serious about the music, but also had a lot of fun with it.”

Her daughter is following in her footsteps, pursuing a music education degree at Missouri State — although when Plummer tried to teach her violin as a child, she wanted to do things her own way and chose cello.

“The job is a lot of fun,” she says. “We always have a lot of kids who want to do it because we make it look fun.” Last fall, the AHS music department decided to hold an open meeting for students and parents to let students know it was a great field to pursue — but there’s a lot more work behind the scenes than students see.

“Music education majors have to practice just as much as performance majors,” Plummer said. “You’ve gotta be a kid magnet, you’ve gotta make good grades, and you’ve gotta have discipline. If you can keep up with your classes while also doing this, you can make it.”

The Alton High student winners from the Illinois Music Educators Association All-State Festival are:

Ben Duke, viola, 11th grade, ILMEA All-State Honors Orchestra

Ethan Plate, bass, 11th grade, ILMEA All-State Orchestra

Fletcher Leonard, percussion, 11th grade, ILMEA All-State Honors Orchestra, ranked No. 1 percussion in Illinois (second year ILMEA All-State)

John Durrwachter, bass I, 12th grade, ILMEA All-State Chorus

Ryleigh Baldwin, alto II, 11th grade, ILMEA All-State Honors Chorus

Micah Logan, bass II, 12th grade, ILMEA All-State Honors Chorus (second year ILMEA All-State)

Audrey Neace, alto I, 12th grade, ILMEA All-State Honors Chorus (third year ILMEA All-State)

7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, AHS Band Concert, AHS Auditorium, free

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, AHS Symphonic Orchestra Spring Recital, Calvary Baptist Church

7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, AHS Spring Choir Concert, Auditorium, free

5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, ABOB Music Matters Dinner Auction, LCCC Gallery

7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Stringsation!, Orchestra Festival, AHS Gym

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, ABOB Spring Vendor Fair, AHS Commons, $1 admission

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, AHS Percussion Ensemble Concert, Auditorium

7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, Jazz on a Spring Evening, AMS Annex Cafeteria

7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, AHS Spring Musical Into the Woods, AHS Auditorium

7 p.m. Friday, April 24, AHS Spring Musical Into the Woods, AHS Auditorium

7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, AHS Spring Musical Into the Woods, AHS Auditorium

2 p.m. Sunday, April 26, AHS Spring Musical Into the Woods, AHS Auditorium

7 p.m. Thursday, April 30, AHS Spring Band Concert, AHS Auditorium, free

7 p.m. Thursday, May 7, AHS Spring Orchestra Concert, AHS Auditorium, free

7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, AHS Choir Finale Concert, Auditorium

