Major adjustment: Chiropractor relates journey from foreigner to freedom

× Expand photo by Fred Pollard Selam Deutschmann

When Derrick Richardson of Alton was given the task of interviewing an immigrant for a school paper, he at first was at a loss who to find.

Selam Deutschmann, an ideal candidate, did not even cross Richardson's mind at first, in part because the more he got to know his friend over the years, the less something like that seemed to matter.

"We have had many, many conversations over the years, and his story is fascinating," the Alton Fire Department captain said of the 47-year-old chiropractor from St. Louis. "I don't know why I didn't think of him right away."

Fascinating is a good choice of words to describe Deutschmann's journey as a young boy from Ethiopia to the United States. Born into a communist regime that was looking more and more bleak, his father set a plan into motion that would save his family.

× Expand Selam’s mother in New York, with coworkers from the U.N.

A new home

Determined to offer his children a better life, his father, seeing the writing on the wall, paid guides to get his older children out of the country

"Imagine spending like four years just traveling," Deutschmann says. "These guides had safe houses where the family could stay, but they had to keep moving. They went on to Israel, Sweden, Greece.

"But us younger kids went to New York."

He was just nine years old when he and his mother traveled first to Yemen, later arriving in New York, where his mother's job with the United Nations took them.

It was 1981.

"I was more upset that I was leaving home," he says. "I didn't want to leave my dad and my family. We never thought it was bad as kids; we were protected from what was really going on."

From 1974 until 1991, Ethiopia was under communist rule; what Deutschmann now calls a "one-man, oppressive ruling situation." Many children were forced into the military at age 16, and thousands of people were tortured and imprisoned. The reformed government also played a part in the widespread famine that threatened one-sixth of the country in the 1980s.

"I think communism suffocated the varied culture," he says. "There could be no religion, ideas are shut down, and the state has its mandatory language."

Although that regime is now over and the country has begun to thrive again in many areas, laws and practices remain in place even today that those accustomed to freedom would find unsettling.

"It is such an ancient religious nation; there is no tolerance for anything outside of their accepted beliefs. Civil rights, such as gay rights, are not something honestly appreciated."

But back to 1981 ... Deutschmann found this new world to sometimes be a bit intimidating.

"The language was difficult; English is a hard language to learn," he says. "The food was also very different. But being so young, it was mostly just overwhelming."

He also had to figure out something we all take for granted — his birthday.

"Back home, we used the Julian calendar, so time and dates are calculated differently than here," he recalls. "My birth certificate, American and international passports all have different dates because some use the Julian calendar, some the European calendar. My birthday is Dec. 9, because my mom calculated that date, but my dad said he thought it was closer to March."

Over time, the young boy settled into his new country and his new life. Today, he says both cultures can coexist hand in hand with those from other countries.

"You do have to assimilate when you come here, but at the same time, you don't have to neglect or let go of your cultural roots that you came from," he says. "But you also have to remember ... look at America; it is so (culturally diverse). Look at St. Patrick's Day — that is an Irish tradition. From food to language .... in St. Louis, the Bosnians have an amazing influx of culture that they have brought.

"America is a mixture of cultures."

He can still speak his native language, Amharic, fluently, and says his family still treasures the cuisine and coffee ceremonies of his childhood. Originated in Ethiopia and chewed by goat herders to stay awake, coffee is still revered in that country. It is carefully brewed in a clay pot called a jebena, and is used as part of a social bonding ceremony.

"That is not to impose on other Americans, but just to make this a more culturally rich nation," he says. "What makes this country wonderful is the variety of people."

× Expand Selam with his father and twin sister

Fitting in and standing out

Although many of his siblings ended up in other countries and today are scattered all over the world, Deutschmann was greeted in the United States with a sizable extended clan.

"I have a large family in St. Louis, lots of aunts, uncles and cousins," he says. "My uncle came here to go to school, and he ended up opening the Bar Italia Ristorante in the West End — that is how I came to be here. My four uncles ran that place."

Before landing in St. Louis, however, he moved once more, where he found what would end up being a second family.

"My mother passed away in New York when I was about 11," he says. "My dad knew these American missionaries who lived in Iowa, so we moved there and that is where I started fourth grade. They took us in and adopted us,

"They were the most amazing family I could have been involved with, and I stayed with them all through high school. We came here every summer to St Louis to visit, and after I graduated I stayed here."

In Ethiopia, a person's name reflects their ancestors, and surnames are not used. The boy found himself once again adapting to something very foreign to his upbringing.

"When I came here, my dad told me I had to change my name to Deutschmann, and I said, 'No way,'" he says, laughing and remembering his shock. "I was so proud of my (lineage), and now I have this new name? I couldn't even spell it.

"But as I got older, I learned to appreciate not just the name and embrace it, but also the people behind that name, who raised me as their own."

His foster family is still a big part of his life, and Deutschmann's daughter recently traveled to Iowa for a visit with them, as well.

A career helping others

A chiropractor by trade, he has owned his own practice in St. Louis for 20 years.

"When I was a kid in Iowa, I played soccer and got hurt," he says. "My shoulder popped out. Mrs. Deutschmann took me to see a nearby chiropractor and he put my shoulder back into place. I said, 'When I grow up, I am going to be like him.' He was so nice, compassionate and genuine, and I became a regular patient."

Although the road to a successful career was a long one, he says he appreciates the opportunity the United States offered and never takes it for granted.

"From what I know through my time in other areas, regardless of your ethnic cultural background, if you work hard in this country (for the most part, because there are two Americas, for sure), you have a great chance of making it here.

"In the Third World, there is so much corruption, you have to pay for your success, and there is a huge chance you will not (succeed) at all unless you come from the right family or know the right people. By comparison, even the worst situation here is considered better than average there."

That being said, Deutschmann emphasizes his concern with misconceptions that people who come here are just freely given an "easy ride."

"A lot of people think that somehow as immigrants, when we open businesses or go to school, the government has to finance all that," he says. "I never understood that. When I went to school, I also worked at Bar Italia while going to Mizzou. It took me working all summer to save up the money to pay for my tuition. Thankfully, I was a citizen by then, so I could start paying in-state tuition.

"My cousins that came from back home were going to SIUE, to UMSL, and had to pay international rates. They could not apply to get financial aid or Pell grants, and still had to pay higher international rates. They worked and we all lived together and shared expenses to be able to make it.

"It was hard, but we did it."

A lesson learned

Not only did Derrick Richardson's assignment give him the opportunity to learn more about his friend than he ever knew before, it was enlightening for the subject of the paper, as well.

"Doing that interview reminded me that being here long enough, you really appreciate civil rights and what others before you have accomplished," Deutschmann says. "All that I have done would not be possible if not for civil rights. If I came here in 1920, it would be a whole different ball game. Dr. King, and all the others who sacrificed for minority groups, opened the doors, and we owe them our allegiance. It is a powerful legacy that immigrants must always remember."

He also says it worries him that people coming to this country today may have a different experience, or come away with a different impression.

"Most immigrants come through the airports, and come with resources, education, degrees. Nigerians are the most-educated group of immigrants from all of the different countries. Around 40 percent have college degrees; 20 percent have PhDs.

"Immigrants are adding to this country, at the expense of their home countries, and they give more than they take and make it better, so I really hope the language and how some people see refugees changes over time."

Richardson also came away with a new perspective.

"When you see immigrants arrive and own businesses, you may assume the government helped them with that," he says. "In talking to Selam, I learned so many people come to this country and go to school, paying international rates, which is why they work so much and invest in themselves to make a life here. Often, the idea that they are being taken care of at the expense of others is just plain wrong.

"It opened my eyes to some of the challenges. You see the stories on the news, but to actually meet someone whose family is spread out all over the world because of the way they had to come here...it really makes it real."

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand Selam's great-aunt and her daughter

× Expand Selam's grandfather, Yohannes

× Expand Selam (far right) along with his twin sister (far left) and their little brother, the day their father took them to see a lion in Ethiopia

× Expand Selam's father and aunt shortly before his visit to the United States in 1987

× Expand Selam's parents, Belay Giday and Dinknish Yohannes

× Expand Selam riding his tricycle with his cousins