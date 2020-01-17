Making a difference: Operation Blessing founder still helping community at 91

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Virginia Kirkpatrick, 91, says she loves to laugh.

photo by Frank Prager Kirkpatrick and her husband, Ned, were married for 64 years.

Virginia Kirkpatrick loves to laugh, and she has a lot to be happy about. At age 91, she can reminisce with satisfaction about a life of service, accomplishment and joy. The founder of Operation Blessing in Wood River counts that among the many endeavors in which she has found enjoyment and success.

Kirkpatrick was born in Alton, not in a hospital but in the house where her parents lived.

“That’s the way they did things back then,” she says.

She points out many other differences in those days.

“We didn’t have a lot of money, and we didn’t need a lot of money to be happy,” she says.

She graduated from Wood River High School in 1946. During her high school years, her first job was at the old Kreske’s store in downtown Alton.

Kirkpatrick and her husband, Ned, were married for 64 years before his passing in 2009.

“I had known him when I was young because I went to school with his sister,” she says. “When he came back from the war, we got married.”

Together, they raised six children. She has 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Her family is a big part of her life. While some of them live in other parts of the country, she sees the ones who live close by frequently and talks to the others regularly.

“They all call me, checking to see if there is anything I need.”

Raising six children kept Kirkpatrick active.

“Our family had a boat, and we were regularly out on the river,” she says.

Her family water-skied. She says her husband would ski all of the way from Piasa Harbor to the Alton marina. Her husband also built and raced stock cars, and they traveled around the country during those years to various races.

In 1982, Kirkpatrick started Operation Blessing with $500. Operation Blessing provides food, household items and basic necessities for those less fortunate. She says she saw so many people in need at the time who had never needed help before.

“The Lord told me to do it,” she says of starting the organization. “I’ve followed what he has told me to do my entire life.”

Operation Blessing has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars of goods to residents of Wood River, Fort Russell and Chouteau townships since its beginning. The organization has occupied its 10,000-square-foot facility in Wood River since moving there in 1996. Kirkpatrick worked at no pay as its executive director since its inception until her retirement last year at the age of 90.

Over a decade ago, Kirkpatrick received the honor of being named one of the Women Of Achievement in St. Louis. Her family attended the presentation ceremony at the Ritz Carlton.

Kirkpatrick remains energetic and engaged with the community. She still lives independently. She passed her driving test to renew her license in October and has friends she regularly visits at Villa Rose Senior Living Community. She also drives to the mall to shop and visits friends who are in the hospital.

She has been a member of the Wood River Women’s Club for 57 years and remains active in that organization. She was presented a plaque in appreciation of her service in 2018.

“I like to be with people,” she says.

The club is active in helping adult residents throughout the Wood River area as well as children through school programs.

She joined the Red Hat Society last year and has participated in numerous events with that group. She says they have gone on boating excursions and taken pleasure trips to the horse-racing track. She is making personal plans for a trip to Branson, Mo.

One of the hobbies Kirkpatrick has pursued for years is collecting eagle figurines and statues. Along with the many pictures of family decorating her well-kept Wood River home are dozens of colorful eagle replicas.

Kirkpatrick shows no signs of slowing down. She says lots of rest, exercise, water and good food have kept her healthy. She looks forward to the future, intending to continue having a positive impact on the community. She says she strongly believes even a single kind act can make a huge difference in someone’s life.

“I let the Lord direct my path,” she says. “And I continue to be blessed.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Kirkpatrick collects eagle figurines, dozens of which adorn her house.