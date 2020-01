× Expand Debbie Frakes

Melinda Smith of Helmkamp Construction Co. (right) presents a $3,700 check to Senior Services Plus Inc. Chief Operating Officer Theresa Collins. At Helmkamp’s Christmas party, employees received $500 in “Helmkamp bucks” and were asked to distribute them among seven charities selected by their peers on the Helmkamp Cares Foundation Committee. The “Helmkamp bucks” were tallied and turned into real donations for Senior Services Plus and other organizations.

