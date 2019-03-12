Mourners pay respects to Capt. Jake Ringering

photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: Services for fallen Godfrey Fire Protection District Capt. Jake Ringering

WHEN: March 11

WHERE: St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton

WHY: Hundreds of firefighters, some local, some from other parts of the country including Boston and New York City, joined the local community, along with friends and loved ones, for the visitation service of Jake Ringering. Lines formed well before the 2 p.m. start time, as mourners gathered to pay their respects. Fire districts from other areas manned area stations so firefighters could attend the visitation as well as the funeral the following day.