MVCS royalty

Jonah Schell and Rachel Gaworski were crowned Mississippi Valley Christian School’s 2018-19 homecoming king and queen at homecoming festivities. Jonah, a senior, is the son of James and Melissa Schell of Dow. Rachel, a junior, is the daughter of David and MaryBeth Gaworski of Florissant, Mo. The homecoming court preceded the formal dedication of Mississippi Valley’s new gymnasium floor. Other members of the homecoming court were Kseniya Hassenplug, Nathan Thompson, Leah Hayes, Jeffery Vaughn, McKenzie Wright and Joseph Krube.

