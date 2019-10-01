Myth-busting for National Audiology Month

Many people think of hearing loss as a simple consequence of aging. The reality? An estimated 466 million people live with disabling hearing problems, according to the World Health Organization — including about 34 million children.

“Myths and misconceptions about hearing loss can stop people from seeking the care they need for themselves or loved ones, so we’re strong on community education to counter that,” says Dr. T.K. Parthasarathy of Better Hearing Clinic in Glen Carbon.

For National Audiology Month in October, Parthasarathy breaks down four myths about hearing and hearing loss:

Myth: Hearing impairment automatically comes with getting older.

Fact: Age is a common contributor to hearing loss, but it’s not a foregone conclusion. For some, hearing loss was acquired at birth or early in life — through heredity, disease, injury, or other causes. Plus, noise-related hearing damage — a growing yet preventable public health problem — affects all ages.

Myth: Hearing loss is an isolated problem that doesn’t affect overall health.

Fact: On the contrary, the consequences can reach well beyond communication difficulties. Hearing loss is a chronic public health challenge that studies have linked to a range of other issues — from dementia, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes to depression, social isolation, increased risk of falls, and more.

Myth: Normal hearing in one ear is good enough.

Fact: Just like two healthy eyes are better than one, so it is for ears and hearing. Your brain is meant to work with both ears — to help with balancing, pinpointing sounds, listening amid background noise, and more. It’s one of the reasons hearing loss is typically better addressed with two hearing aids rather than just one.

Myth: That ringing in your ears is all in your head, and nothing can be done about it.

Fact: If you perceive a ringing, buzzing, hissing, or humming in your ears that others don’t seem to hear, you may be among the millions of people experiencing tinnitus, a condition that can be managed. It can go hand in hand with hearing loss, but certain behavioral therapies and hearing devices can help.

“One of the most important steps toward overcoming myths is to get a checkup from your local hearing care specialist,” Parthasarathy said. “It’s quick, painless, and a great opportunity not only to learn how your ears and hearing are doing but to ask any questions. As always, knowledge is power.”

Dr. Parthasarathy of Better Hearing Clinic, a full-service audiology practice, has proudly helped the community hear better for more than 30 years.

