National Guard flies in to Wood River's BeDell center

The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center had a special visit from the Illinois Army National Guard on July 2. Four guardsmen landed a Blackhawk helicopter on school grounds, providing an early celebration of Independence Day.

The Wood River school serves 73 developmentally disabled children, ages 3-21. Principal Kathy Germscheid said the children and staff were ecstatic to learn about the helicopter landing. Red, white and blue tie-dye shirts were made for every child for the occasion.

“The children we serve have intellectual disabilities,” she said. “Many have physical disabilities and other health impairments as well. The opportunity to have an event like this on campus enabled all of our students to be a part of the experience. It was such a blessing for the children and their families, staff and area veterans to witness the pageantry of the Illinois Army National Guard. We are truly honored by their presence here today.”

The Blackhawk arrived from the 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment in Decatur, piloted by CW3 Damian Germscheid and co-piloted by CW2 Brennon Links. Sgt. Roberto Santiago and Sgt. Nicholas Rhodes were also on the flight.

VFW members made the day even more ceremonial by providing medals for each of the students. Wayne Able (U.S. Navy Radioman 3rd Class), representing VFW Post 1308, said VFW members developed the Courage, Inspiration and Determination Program in 2014, and have made presentations at Cardinal Glennon Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children, among other places.

“This program recognizes children who have challenges,” Able said. “We try to provide a ceremony similar to the military with the presentation of a medal, certificate and junior comrade card.”

