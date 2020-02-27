New energy on Edison

WHAT: Edison Avenue Apartments groundbreaking ceremony

WHEN: Feb. 13

WHERE: City Hall and Granite City YMCA

WHY: Community leaders, residents and project participants gathered for the groundbreaking at the old YMCA at Edison and East 20th, which will become the Edison Avenue Apartments. Rise Community Development will renovate the 47,000-square-foot building at a projected cost of $10.4 million, creating 37 one-and-two bedroom loft apartments as well as commercial space, an art studio and gallery space. Other amenities will include off-street parking, bike racks and laundry facilities. Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer thanked everyone “past and present” who were instrumental in the project. Guests toured the building, which has been dormant for the last 10 years.

In addition to the mayor, speakers included Conrad “Babe” Champion, state Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, Madison County Community Development Administrator Trudy Bodenbach, Illinois Housing Development Authority Director of Strategic Planning and Research Alan Quick, FCB Banks President Mark Zavaglia, Associate Bank Market Manager and Director of Investment Charles A. Cafazza, and Rise Community Development President Stephen Acree.

Development schedule timeline

Closing and construction start, March 2019

Construction completion, June 2020

100 percent units leased, September 2020

Stabilization, December 2020

Permanent loan conversion, December 2020

