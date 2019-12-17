New officers and awards

(Left) The 2020 Godfrey Women’s Club officers are (from left) President Kathy Steinmann, Corresponding Secretary Paula Wood, Second Vice President Eileen Aimone, Secretary Jenny Wyatt, and Treasurer Kaye Sutton.

(Center) The Silver Spoon Award can be bestowed each year at the December meeting on a club member who has served the club in an outstanding way. President Pam Whisler gave the 2019 award to Judy Kelley.

(Right) The club recognized Kaye Sutton and Marilyn Kuhn for more than 35 years of service to the organization, and Susan Marshall, Carol Simcox, Kathy Steinmann, Donna Georgewitz and Mildred Vogelsang for 30 years of service. Pictured are (from left) Steinmann, Marshall, Simcox, Kuhn and Sutton; not pictured are Georgewitz and Vogelsang.

