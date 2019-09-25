Nonstop charity

photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings

Photos by JD Jennings

Motorcyclists once again took a fall ride to help children with life-threatening medical conditions realize their fondest dreams at the sixth annual Ride for Wishes on Saturday, Sept. 21.

“Each year, we’ve drawn more riders and raised more money for deserving children,” Norma Glazebrook, a principal organizer of the ride, said in 2017. “I can’t say enough good things about our signature sponsor, GCS Credit Union, and, of course, the riders themselves.”

The 70-mile nonstop motorcycle run starts at Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton and featured lunch, courtesy of Carver’s BBQ in Godfrey. The ride is organized by the Southern Illinois Volunteers for Make-A-Wish to help children as they battle cystic fibrosis, brain tumors, and cancer.

Last year’s ride raised $30,000. All proceeds help ill children in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Greene and St. Clair counties. The average wish costs approximately $6,500. Last year, more than 75 wishes were granted through the Southern Illinois Make-A-Wish volunteers.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter