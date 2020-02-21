Nothing like (the) Sun

American educator Ernest L. Boyer once said, “Art helps us see connections and brings a more coherent meaning to our world.”

Drawing from her education and experience in the arts, local studio artist, independent curator, and teacher Sun Smith-Forêt captures the essence of this statement in her works.

Working extensively in textiles, quilts, and amuletic sculpture, she finds inspiration from practices in ancient cultures, as well as science and mathematics. Retired from practicing privately as a psychotherapist in St. Louis, and with a master of fine arts degree from Washington University, Smith-Forêt, who had a studio in Alton for five years, now works out of her home studio in Elsah. She is represented by Duane Reed Gallery in St. Louis.

“I lived in Elsah village for 11 years, (then) in Upper Elsah two additional years, having retired from private practice in psychotherapy in St. Louis, where I lived and worked,” Smith-Forêt said.

Living in these places has proven to be an inspiration for many of her pieces.

“My home in the village, owned by the Great Rivers Land Trust, was directly on the Mississippi (River), and my experiences with aesthetic joy of long river vistas, and with significant flooding, was first-hand,” she said.

With a master of fine arts degree in painting, drawing, design, and printmaking, Smith-Forêt primarily works in textiles and amuletic sculpture, heavily influenced by imagery from ancient, often spiritual, practices. Some of these include Viking funerary rituals, Native American spirituality, African cosmology, as well as elements from Buddhist and Christian traditions. She draws much of her inspiration from her studies in art history, art processes, and architecture, disciplines she explored while studying as an undergraduate at Washington University in St. Louis.

Driftwood taken from her property in the floodplain was incorporated into some of her 3D textile pieces. These works are crocheted, knotted, and beaded, and were featured from November 2018 through February 2019 in an outdoor installation at the Audubon Center at Riverlands.

Smith-Forêt also has several works in 2D textiles, with themes such as African-American, women, Hollywood, Westerns, and global cinema.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport was the site of Smith-Forêt’s Riverwork Project from November 2018 through May 2019. It was more than 300 feet of sewn, hand-quilted, painted cloth and included participation from more than 70 invited artists, representing many walks of life. The work was in the St. Louis Lambert Gallery in Terminal 1, supported by the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis in partnership with the Lambert Art & Culture Program.

Amuletic sculpture work is a recently acquired skill. Smith-Forêt claims much of her inspiration for these works from observing the creations of a former studio mate and longtime friend Jane Sauer. These works were also featured at the Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton, Mo.

