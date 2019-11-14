Our Lady Queen of Peace hosts veterans program

Students at Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Bethalto honored veterans of the parish, as well as friends and relatives who have served in the military. There was prayer, the school’s Drill Team performed thank-you cheers, and the students sang patriotic songs. Afterward, doughnuts, milk, and coffee were served while the veterans spoke with and answered questions from the students. Forty-one veterans attended the program. They were escorted down the aisle by students, who were either relatives or friends of each veteran. The program has grown through the years, and school leaders say it’s important because it helps students understand the vital role veterans have played in U.S. history.

