PHOTOS: Paint job brings vibrant life to Alton's Haskell Playhouse

× 1 of 14 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm The interior of the newly repainted Haskell Playhouse. × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm The interior of the newly repainted Haskell Playhouse. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm The interior of the newly repainted Haskell Playhouse. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm The interior of the newly repainted Haskell Playhouse. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm The interior of the newly repainted Haskell Playhouse. × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm The interior of the newly repainted Haskell Playhouse. × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm The interior of the newly repainted Haskell Playhouse, including the transom window above the door, which was painted and made operable. × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm The interior of the newly repainted Haskell Playhouse. × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm The interior of the newly repainted Haskell Playhouse. × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm The Haskell Playhouse. × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm The Haskell Playhouse. × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm The Haskell Playhouse. × 13 of 14 Expand A worker removes caulking around the transom window at the Haskell Playhouse. × 14 of 14 Expand A worker touches up the ceiling at the Haskell Playhouse. Prev Next

The Haskell Playhouse recently received a much-needed facelift.

The playhouse, built for Lucy Jane Haskell in 1885 and kept up by the Haskell Playhouse Association, was repainted in recent days for the first time in more than 30 years. The job was necessary after paint on the walls began to peel, water stains started to show on the ceiling and gaps in the wainscoting grew large, Margaret Hopkins of the Haskell Playhouse Committee said.

"It's always something," she said of work needing to be done to the more than century-old playhouse, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

A fundraising campaign brought in $50,000 in 2014, allowing the association to undertake a number of needed projects, including paint the exterior of the house a few years ago. The recent interior job cost roughly $5,200, Hopkins said.

The association's "wish list" still includes a railing on the back porch to match the one on the front of the house, and a redone stoop outside the boys' bathroom.

Supporters can donate on the playhouse's website, https://haskellplayhouse.org/donate/, and an annual $25 yearly membership allows individuals to become playhouse patrons, with new members receiving a copy of the annual newsletter, a hand held fan and a water color print of the playhouse by local artist Ann Canaday.

"We're always grateful for donations," Hopkins said.

The playhouse holds open house events from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of the month from April through September. The next event and opportunity to see the new paint job is upcoming on May 11.

For more information, visit www.haskellplayhouse.org or call 618-463-2235.