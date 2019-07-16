PHOTO: Great communicator

Kaylee Fritts of the Medical Care Unit is Alton Memorial Hospital’s July Employee of the Month. According to co-workers, “Kaylee always works hard to make sure the patient is getting beyond excellent care and always asks her co-workers if she could help them with anything. She always thinks of ways to better communicate with doctors, other staff and with patients. Kaylee always thinks about what’s better for the patient and goes beyond to make sure they are taken care of. She makes work so much fun with her witty and fun attitude.”

