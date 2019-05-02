PHOTOS: Alton letter carriers shave their beards for MDA

× 1 of 3 Expand Members of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 309 in Alton and volunteers pose for a pre-shave photo at the Alton VFW Post 1308. × 2 of 3 Expand Members of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 309 in Alton pose after having their beards shaved off to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. × 3 of 3 Expand Jace, the son of a letter carrier, donned a fake beard in solidarity with the Alton letter carriers who shaved their beards to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Jace has muscular dystrophy. Prev Next

WHAT: Beard-shaving fundraiser to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association

WHEN: Thursday, April 25

WHERE: Alton VFW Post 1308

WHY: The National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 309 in Alton recently had eight carriers shave their winter beards in the spirit of giving. Kathy Frame, owner of Something Else Salon and Spa, and Betty Jones donated their time to do the shaving for the event, which raised $300 for muscular dystrophy research. The cause is near and dear to the local letter carriers because branch member Carrie Bugos Alexander’s son, Jace, has muscular dystrophy. Jace, donning a fake beard, also participated in the event.