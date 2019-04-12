PHOTOS: Wood River's William M. BeDell students go 'Under the Sea'

× 1 of 10 Expand Photos by JD Jennings Teachers aide Sandra Welch crowns 2019 Prom Queen Faren Wilson, as she is escorted by Spider from Back Door Men MC. × 2 of 10 Expand Photos by JD Jennings Teachers aide Sandra Welch crowns Trevor Hasty, being escorted by a teacher, as 2019 Prom King. × 3 of 10 Expand Photos by JD Jennings Students arriving to prom, with local motorcycle clubs and riders lining the entrance to the Rox Arena. × 4 of 10 Expand Photos by JD Jennings A William M. BeDell student poses for a picture with a biker. × 5 of 10 Expand Photos by JD Jennings A prom attendee is reflected in the mirror of a motorcycle. × 6 of 10 Expand Photos by JD Jennings Students and families got their pictures taken for free. × 7 of 10 Expand Photos by JD Jennings Students and families got their pictures taken for free. × 8 of 10 Expand Photos by JD Jennings Bikers in attendance pose with the William M. BeDell prom king and queen, Trevor Hasty and Faren Wilson. × 9 of 10 Expand Photos by JD Jennings A group photo of the students, staff, and bikers who attended the recent William M. BeDell prom at Rox Arena. × 10 of 10 Expand Photos by JD Jennings An excited student arrives at prom. Prev Next

WHAT: William M. BeDell ARC 2019 Prom

WHEN: April 6

WHERE: Rox Arena Park in Roxana

WHY: The center, a non-profit organization which provides many services for individuals with developmental disabilities, put on the prom with help from numerous volunteers and donors. Tony and Tammi Iseinoski, owners of Polly’s Restaurant in Cottage Hills, donated food for 200 students, family and staff, and the Bethalto McDonald’s restaurant held a dine-and-donate event in late March to help with costs. Local motorcycle clubs including 100 MPH MC, Skyriders MC, Fire & Iron MC, Dream Weavers MC, Illinois Motorheads MC, Back Door Men MC, Bluff City MC, and the organization Bikers Against Autism helped with donations for the gift baskets for the prom’s king and queen, 18-year-olds Trevor Hasty and Faren Wilson. Jewelry was donated to all the students by Alley Kat, Dawn Smoot, Carol Wray independent consultants with Paparazzi Accessories. Lewis and Clark Community College Student Activities President Brittany Dickerson and Chad Gill also volunteered, and Lewis and Clark donated items for gift bags for each student at the “Under the Sea”-themed prom. "We look forward to helping in whatever way we can,” Dickerson said. “This is my third year volunteering to help with the prom. Our goal this year was to pay for the prom so the school knows how much we appreciate everything they do for all their students. I hope to do this every year. I see everyone coming together to make this night fun for the students and families, these are the moments that matter."