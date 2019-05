PHOTOS: Bonding through basketball

photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: Alton’s annual Ballin’ with a Cop event

WHEN: Saturday, May 11

WHERE: YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton

WHY: Sponsored by the YWCA of Alton and A Precious Organization, Ballin’ with a Cop offers children in the community the opportunity to play a scrimmage basketball game with members of local law enforcement, have pizza, and develop relationships with members of the Alton Police Department in an attempt to form a strong bond between law enforcement and the community that will last for years to come. The event is free to the public.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter