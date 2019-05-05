PHOTOS: Car seat safety event a success in Granite City

× 1 of 3 Expand A child is fitted for a car seat at the safety event in Granite City. × 2 of 3 Expand Car seats await a good home at Saturday's event. × 3 of 3 Expand A child is weighed as part of the car seat safety event in Granite City. Prev Next

WHAT: Car and booster seat safety inspection event

WHEN: Saturday, April 27

WHERE: St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Granite City

WHY: Several times a year the Charbonnier State Farm agency partners with the Granite City Optimist Club, 6 Mile Regional Library and St. Elizabeth Catholic Church to host a child seat safety event. With the help of grants from local organizations and on-site technicians, Saturday’s event saw 23 installations. “We are so appreciative of all the support we have received from the community,” Child Seat Safety Committee member Brandy Robison said. The next safety event will be held in the fall. If you are interested in participating, you can contact the Child Seat Safety Committee through their Facebook page or email them at childpassengersafety@yahoo.com. Donations for the event can be mailed to: Charbonnier State Farm attn: CSSC, 2231 Pontoon Road, Granite City IL 62040.