PHOTOS: Colorful birthday celebration

photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: Village of Bethalto 150th Birthday Celebration

WHEN: June 29

WHERE: Central Park, Bethalto

WHY: The event included a family color run, a parade leading to Central Park, an opening ceremony and live entertainment all afternoon. Along with those festivities, family-friendly games, artisan and crafter booths, food vendors and activities sponsored by local organizations were part of the day. The day began with a family color run at 9 a.m. followed by a parade ending at Central Park, site of the opening ceremony; followed by live entertainment and dancing throughout the evening.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter