PHOTOS: Colorful birthday celebration

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: Village of Bethalto 150th Birthday Celebration

WHEN: June 29

WHERE: Central Park, Bethalto

WHY: The event included a family color run, a parade leading to Central Park, an opening ceremony and live entertainment all afternoon. Along with those festivities, family-friendly games, artisan and crafter booths, food vendors and activities sponsored by local organizations were part of the day. The day began with a family color run at 9 a.m. followed by a parade ending at Central Park, site of the opening ceremony; followed by live entertainment and dancing throughout the evening.

