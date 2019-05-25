PHOTOS: Going to market

photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings

Photos by JD Jennings

WHAT: Alton Tractor Supply Market Day

WHEN: May 18

WHERE: Tractor Supply, 3001 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton

WHY: The family-friendly event featured local vendors and homemade items for sale. The Carrie Grant Nigerian Dwarf Goats were a hit. “Market Day allows us to highlight and support the great talent we have here, while creating a fun event everyone can enjoy,” store manager Alan Bruhn said.

