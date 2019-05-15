PHOTOS: Protest at Lewis and Clark

photo by Andrew Dobson
WHAT: Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees meeting
WHEN: Tuesday, May 14
WHERE: Trimpe Building, LCCC
WHY: About 60 protesters, including representatives from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), gathered outside the Trimpe building on campus before the regularly scheduled board meeting to voice opposition to board President David Heyen for Facebook posts he posted that some viewed as offensive and racist. Despite growing calls for his resignation, Heyen says he will not step down from his position.