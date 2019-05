PHOTOS: Rotary recognition

photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp

Photos by Jeff Helmkamp

WHAT: The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Service Above Self Banquet

WHEN: Thursday, May 16

WHERE: Lewis and Clark Community College’s Trimpe Building

WHY: Named in honor of former Rotarian Dr. Gordon Moore, the Service Above Self Award for 2019 was presented to Jack Helmkamp for his service, dedication and volunteer efforts in the community. Guests enjoyed dinner and a presentation of the award with event chair Steve Tassinari.

