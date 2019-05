photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner

Photos by Tim Skinner

WHO: Cub Scout packs 5 and 15, Boy Scout Troop 1899, American Legion Post 307 and Disabled American Veterans Post 53

WHAT: Placing flags on gravesites to honor service men and women for Memorial Day

WHEN: May 25

WHERE: St. John Church and accompanying cemetery at 2901 Nameoki RoadÂ

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter