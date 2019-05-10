PHOTOS: OLQP students tackle STEAM Creative Challenge

× 1 of 6 Expand Our Lady Queen of Peace fifth- through eighth-graders participate in the annual STEAM Creative Challenge held on April 26. × 2 of 6 Expand Our Lady Queen of Peace fifth- through eighth-graders participate in the annual STEAM Creative Challenge held on April 26. × 3 of 6 Expand Our Lady Queen of Peace fifth- through eighth-graders participate in the annual STEAM Creative Challenge held on April 26. × 4 of 6 Expand Our Lady Queen of Peace fifth- through eighth-graders participate in the annual STEAM Creative Challenge held on April 26. × 5 of 6 Expand Our Lady Queen of Peace fifth- through eighth-graders participate in the annual STEAM Creative Challenge held on April 26. × 6 of 6 Expand Our Lady Queen of Peace fifth- through eighth-graders participate in the annual STEAM Creative Challenge held on April 26. Prev Next

"You are about to go on the adventure of your life to the cold Arctic region. You will have to deal with extremely low temperatures while figuring out how you can survive from day to day."

This is the first thing Our Lady Queen of Peace fifth- through eighth-graders heard as they prepared to undertake the annual STEAM Creative Challenge on Friday, April 26. Students were divided into teams and spent the day solving challenge after challenge to ensure their survival.

The winning team was the one who survived by earning the most points throughout the day as they worked together to overcome and solve various challenges presented to them. Students had to analyze, create, test and evaluate, with a limited amount of materials, while working together as a team.

They had to build, for example, an igloo for shelter, a lookout tower, a catapult, and an insulation blanket to keep their water from freezing. Materials were given to them such as packing material, marshmallows, toothpicks, spaghetti, string, rubber bands, saran wrap, and foil. In addition, many other activities took place throughout the day where the students had to problem solve and use creative and critical thinking skills to achieve a solution.

"The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) Program at Our Lady Queen of Peace School has been such a huge success," Principal Eve Remiszewski said. "It involves preschool through eighth grade, and we are finding our students are thinking at higher levels, analyzing problems in a different way, and evaluating their results to see if there are better ways to solve a given problem.This is what our goal is, to graduate students who think and create at higher levels!"

For more information about the OLQP STEAM Program, call 618-377-6401, visit www.olqpbethalto.org, or "like" them on Facebook.