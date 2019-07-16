PHOTOS: Pursuit of positivity

photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson

Photos by Andrew Dobson

WHAT: Enough is Enough neighborhood event

WHEN: Saturday, July 13

WHERE: James Killion Park, Alton

WHY: July’s Enough is Enough, a free celebratory community activity devoted to focusing on positive recreational opportunities to counter a rise in violence throughout the St. Louis region, offered food, music, 3-on-3 basketball, and a Feed a Family presentation at Killion Park. Organizer L’Tanya Smith hopes to hold the monthly events at locations throughout Alton to encourage participation from more residents. “Everyone is welcome,” she says.

