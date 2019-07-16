PHOTOS: Pursuit of positivity

photo by Andrew Dobson
WHAT: Enough is Enough neighborhood event
WHEN: Saturday, July 13
WHERE: James Killion Park, Alton
WHY: July’s Enough is Enough, a free celebratory community activity devoted to focusing on positive recreational opportunities to counter a rise in violence throughout the St. Louis region, offered food, music, 3-on-3 basketball, and a Feed a Family presentation at Killion Park. Organizer L’Tanya Smith hopes to hold the monthly events at locations throughout Alton to encourage participation from more residents. “Everyone is welcome,” she says.