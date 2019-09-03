Pool hall of fame

photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings

On Aug. 31, Riverbend Billiards hung up its pool cues at 909 E. Broadway for the last time. After 30 years in business, the owners say they are ready for a new chapter and knew the time was right to close the business.

“It is definitely bittersweet,” co-owner Terry Strader said the night before closing day.

“I’ve seen people meet here, get married and have kids, and now their kids come here,” co-owner Gima Strader added. “It’s more than a business; it’s like home.”

The family dream started in Wood River in 1989 as the Side Pocket, later relocating and changing its name to Riverbend Billiards.

On Dec. 15, 2008, the previous location at 411 Piasa St. went up in flames. Determined to forge ahead, the owners constructed a new and thriving building on Broadway, opening in November of the following year.

Co-owner and daughter Amanda Cormona said she is looking forward to the next chapter ahead. Meanwhile, longtime customers and friends reflected on what the business has meant to them.

“I’ve known Terry for over 30 years,” John Ragusa said. “He is a great person. (He made sure that) Riverbend has always been family-owned.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter