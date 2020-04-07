Practicing physical distancing in the great outdoors

× Expand sorin voicu Sono Creative - stock.adobe.com Family with kids biking on bike trail in Bella Vista, Northwest

Riverbend parks, trails and open spaces serve as places where people seek recreation, relaxation and restoration.

The role of parks and green spaces as an essential community resource is apparent during the coronavirus crisis, as people flock to the outdoors during this time of uncertainty. We encourage you to continue engaging with nature and the river, whether from the comfort of your own home or by following these safe social distancing practices outdoors:

Before you set out for your hike:

Check with your local parks and recreation department, conservation department, or land trust agency to confirm the facility is open to the public.

All Illinois state parks are closed, including trails, campsites and visitor centers. Local parks have suspended organized sports, closed playgrounds and restrooms, and cordoned off areas were people congregate.

Do not use parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms, including fever, body aches, coughing, nasal congestion, runny nose and sore throat.

Use the bathroom in your home before heading out and bring your own water bottle. Some public facilities may be closed, and it is best to avoid them at this time if possible.

Try to avoid parks during peak hours. Parks are often less crowded in the morning or later in the evening.

Use this opportunity to get off the beaten path and explore a less-popular local trail or green space.

Grab a couple bags and join in the #RiverbendTrashTagChallenge and clean up litter along the way — a tiny way to improve our community that is making a big impact.

During your hike:

Observe the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s minimum recommended social distancing of 6 feet from people who are not a part of your household. If this is not possible, find an alternate location or depart that space. Six feet is roughly the length of an adult bike, a park bench, a kayak paddle, or a bald eagle’s wingspan.

While on trails, warn other users of your presence as you pass, and step aside to let others pass.

Don’t congregate in groups on trails or paths. If you are walking in a group, make sure to leave enough room for others to pass.

Do not spit on trails. Cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow if you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Because pet hair is porous and fibrous, it is unlikely you would contract COVID-19 by petting or playing with others’ dogs in public. However, because animals can spread other diseases to people and people can spread diseases to animals, it’s a good idea to wash your hands before and after interacting with animals. Remember to maintain a 6-foot distance with humans outside of your household at all times. (source: American Veterinary Medical Association)

Pick up trash along your route, take photos and post to #RiverbendTashTagChallenge.

After you leave the trail:

Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to, during and immediately after use of parks or trails.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after you have been in a public place. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Sanitize your phone or other items, like bike or stroller handlebars, you may have touched while out in public. (source: National Recreation and Park Association)

